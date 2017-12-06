If you've been waiting for confirmation of a Bridesmaids sequel, sadly, you'll have to keep waiting. However, there is good news for fans of the Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo-penned movie, and that's the new film that this comedy writing team has in the works.
According to Wiig's new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Ghostbusters actress – who's slated to appear in Richard Linklater's highly anticipated novel adaptation Where'd You Go, Bernadette and is currently starring in Downsizing opposite Matt Damon – is hard at work on a new feature script with partner Mumolo.
"My writing partner and I have been for a long time writing a script, and now we're [in] final rewrite stage, which is very exciting," the former Saturday Night Live cast member revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "It's called Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar."
Wiig has yet to share any plot details about the upcoming film, but given that it's been six years since Bridesmaids hit theaters in 2011, it's about time the world was bestowed with a Wiig-written comedy.
As for Bridesmaids 2, well, director Paul Feig told the audience at the Tribeca Film Festival that he wasn't sure it would ever happen. The reason? Comedy sequels are notoriously tricky.
"People always say they want a sequel to Bridesmaids but the whole reason that movie worked was [Kristen Wiig’s character] is a mess and she learned how to repair her life, so you can’t do a sequel and she’s a mess and has to repair her life again," said Feig. "And people tend to think the artifice around all that is what made the movie great, but it was really that emotional journey. And, so, you almost kind of have to be careful of it."
One movie that won't have that problem? The totally original Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar. I have no idea who Barb and Star are, or what they hope to find in Vista Del Mar, but I am certainly ready for their journey to commence.
