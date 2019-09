No More “But With Women” Remakes. Just Make Better Movies For Women.

Debbie Ocean would be happy to learn that Ocean’s 8 is officially the all-star of the Ocean’s movie franchise , but likely not at all surprised. After all, Debbie — she who orchestrated a team of women criminals in a heist to rob the Met Gala — is intimately acquainted with the power of women working together to accrue vast finances. Earning, Ocean’s 8 broke thefor all Ocean’s movies, and nudged Solo: A Star Wars Story from the number-one spot. The vast box office success of Ocean’s 8 delivers the same message that similar hits like Wonder Woman, Girls Trip, and Bridesmaids did: Not only do women want to see movies about women — they’ll turn up in droves to do so. Nearly 70% of the ticket-buyers for Ocean’s 8 were women.