Melissa McCarthy & Tiffany Haddish Made A Film, But It's Not The Comedy You Expected

Guns, wads of cash, and two of the funniest women in Hollywood. On the surface, you might think Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish's upcoming summer film, The Kitchen, would be a comedy-crime film, in which a team of women band together and hilariously fumble their way through a series of heists — but that couldn't be further from the truth. The film, directed by Andrea Berloff (who wrote Straight Outta Compton), is way more Ocean's 8 than it is Bridesmaids, and that's what makes it so exciting.
The Kitchen, which is based on the graphic novel from Ollie and Ming Doyle by the same name, tells the story of three women (Elisabeth Moss is also in the cast) who take matters into their own hands after the FBI arrests their mobster husbands. Of course, infiltrating the Irish mob in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s isn't easy for three women, and they have to work twice as hard as the men to establish their territory and gain respect. They're up for the challenge, though, especially considering their pasts. McCarthy plays Kathy, a mother of two; Moss plays Claire, a housewife who faced abuse for years; Haddish plays Ruby, who's faced adversity her entire life and is considered an "outsider" by the mob, Screen Rant reports.
"They have been telling us forever that we are never going to do anything but have babies," McCarthy says in the trailer. "Bunch of men that have forgotten what family means."
"So we remind them," Haddish responds.
The film debuts in cinemas in August and will compete with other summer blockbusters. It's a smart move on Warner Bros.' part. Women-led films have consistently done well at the box office, including Girls Trip, Wonder Woman, and Halloween. In fact, a study conducted by the Creative Artists Agency and Shift7 confirmed that films featuring women leads actually did better at the box office than films starring male leads between 2014 and 2017, making this an ideal time for The Kitchen.
"Just to be clear: now, we run this neighbourhood," McCarthy says at the end of the trailer. They might just run the box office, too.
Watch the full trailer below: