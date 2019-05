Melissa McCarthy & Tiffany Haddish Made A Film, But It's Not The Comedy You Expected

The Kitchen, which is based on the graphic novel from Ollie and Ming Doyle by the same name, tells the story of three women ( Elisabeth Moss is also in the cast) who take matters into their own hands after the FBI arrests their mobster husbands. Of course, infiltrating the Irish mob in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s isn't easy for three women, and they have to work twice as hard as the men to establish their territory and gain respect. They're up for the challenge, though, especially considering their pasts. McCarthy plays Kathy, a mother of two; Moss plays Claire, a housewife who faced abuse for years; Haddish plays Ruby, who's faced adversity her entire life and is considered an "outsider" by the mob, Screen Rant reports.