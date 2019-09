Ocean's 8 brings together a diverse cast of female characters in a smart heist comedy that will satisfy the nostalgia of the biggest Ocean's 11 fan. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson , Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina , Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham-Carter join forces to pocket some serious cash — $16 million each, to be exact — while making away with diamonds from the biggest fashion event of the year: t he Met Gala.