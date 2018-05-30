What does it take to orchestrate the biggest heist in Hollywood? Eight of the smartest, sneakiest, and most brilliant women to walk the halls of the Metropolitan Museum Of Art.
Ocean's 8 brings together a diverse cast of female characters in a smart heist comedy that will satisfy the nostalgia of the biggest Ocean's 11 fan. Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham-Carter join forces to pocket some serious cash — $16 million each, to be exact — while making away with diamonds from the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala.
We're sure Anna Wintour would not approve of this kind of security breach at her annual ball, but there's no stopping these fashionable crooks.
Click through to find out who plays who in this merry band of thieves.
In the eight days leading up to this summer's first women-led blockbuster, we're spilling everything you want to know about it — from Rihanna playing a hacker to the great Met Gala heist.