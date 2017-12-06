"There were four or five of the most talented comediennes in that film. Everyone should've just taken a breath and said, 'let's see what happens," Bullock told EW. "It doesn't take just five people to make a movie. It's pretty much like around 300. So I keep reminding everybody, if you hate my film, remember there's another 299 people all around me. We're not a reboot. We're just a this is what's happening in 2017. It's not even a passing of the torch. It's a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women."