Sandra Bullock knows Ocean's 8 will have its fair share of skeptics — but she has a message for those who are already criticizing the female-led movie for sexist reasons. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bullock encouraged viewers to see the movie before forming any opinions.
When EW's Lynette Rice asked Bullock if she'd heard negative responses to the film, she responded that she and her castmates plan to "fight right back" against the backlash.
"We got some but boy, I mean, I'll tell you, we've got some feisty women that will fight right back. It's like, let's just take a breath, and let's just see if we come up with something fun," Bullock said to EW. "There should be a moratorium. There should be a rule, you're not allowed to say anything nasty until after it comes out. Obviously, that's never going to happen."
Rice's question came after she mentioned 2016's Ghostbusters, which was the subject of plenty of sexist backlash long before its release. The Ghostbusters trailer became the most-disliked trailer on Youtube, ever — and that was before people had actually seen the movie. Apparently, some fans believed that seeing a cast of women in a reboot of their favorite movie was ruining their childhood. Hyperbole, much?
With that in mind, Bullock told EW that with Ghostbusters, people should have seen the movie before judging it, and she encourages them to do the same with Ocean's 8.
"There were four or five of the most talented comediennes in that film. Everyone should've just taken a breath and said, 'let's see what happens," Bullock told EW. "It doesn't take just five people to make a movie. It's pretty much like around 300. So I keep reminding everybody, if you hate my film, remember there's another 299 people all around me. We're not a reboot. We're just a this is what's happening in 2017. It's not even a passing of the torch. It's a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women."
The movie isn't a criticism of men, and it's not supposed to replace or compete with the original Ocean's Eleven series. Until Ocean's 8 comes out, though, maybe we can hold off on judging the new movie too harshly.
