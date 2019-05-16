The summer of 2019 sounds a lot like classic rock. The music of the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, and Elton John are the backbone for three of the season's most anticipated movies. In 50 years, let's hope we get three movies devoted to Cardi B, Lorde, and Ariana Grande.
So if the summer of 2019 sounds like dad music, what does it look like? Superhero school trips, CGI Simbas, blue genies! Oh my, indeed. Avengers: Endgame, out in late April, set the tone for the rest of the summer: Expect many reboots and franchise continuations. The fandoms will get to flex.
But don't let the indies get lost amid the blockbusters. We've highlighted the best indie movies to support this summer as well.