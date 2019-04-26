If you had to go for a drink with an Avenger, which one would you pick? Captain Marvel is obviously very high up on the list. But would Iron Man be more fun than Thor? And surely you'd rather Black Panther over Captain America?
Well, we had the pleasure of sitting down with Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd (that's Black Widow and Ant-Man to you) to ask them this very question (and more, of course) just before the highly anticipated release of Avengers: Endgame (now out!) - the final film in the franchise.
It's pretty standard procedure for the Marvel films to be shrouded in secrecy until they finally hit cinemas, but for Endgame in particular, things felt very cloak and dagger. And with good reason. Besides revealing the fate of the surviving half of the population after Thanos got hold of the Infinity stones and (hopefully) connecting all the dots between the each Avenger's lengthy backstory, Endgame is a huge deal on its own. It's the culmination of 10 years of Marvel expansion which, whether you're into the superhero thing or not, is a pretty special achievement.
"We did the Infinity War and then Endgame back to back and it coincided with the 10 year anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we had to do this enormous kind of group class photo," Scarlett tells Refinery29. "Stan Lee was there, all of the directors were there, all of the franchisees and producers and all of the actors and it was just like, it was crazy. It just felt like you were a part of something so enormous."
It's true. It's massive. Which is why we asked Scarlett and Paul to share some of the best (and silliest) things about being an Avenger. Watch the video below to find out exactly what they let us in on.
Avengers: Endgame is in UK cinemas now
