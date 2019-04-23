Scarlett Johansson And Brie Larson Wore Infinity Gauntlet Jewelry To The Avengers Endgame Premiere

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters soon, and Marvel fans everywhere are officially in freakout mode. Adding to the anticipation? Two of the movie’s stars may have dropped some curious clues at the Endgame world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.
Scarlett Johansson (aka Black Widow) and Brie Larson (aka Captain Marvel) were decked out in designer gowns for the big event, but it was their choice of accessories that really got people talking. Both women wore jewelry that looked eerily familiar to Thanos’ infinity gauntlet. Scarlett went with a gold cuff featuring a chain that connected to five of her six multicolored rings. As for Brie, she sported a gold cuff (minus the chain) and six multicolored rings, too.
Advertisement
Fans quickly pointed out the sheer power of seeing these two rock their own versions of the infinity gauntlet. Could they be hinting that Black Widow and Captain Marvel will end up defeating Thanos once and for all?
Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson will defeat Thanos. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/LFBfYk0yxV— ????? (@itsjustanx) April 23, 2019
scarlett and brie: let’s defeat thanos but make it fashion #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/dLK5vZcQIO— kris ◟̽◞̽ (@hesasgardian) April 23, 2019
Elsewhere on social media, Brie shared a peek at her red carpet jewelry on Instagram. She captioned the clip: “Snapped.”
While her look is — indeed — snapped, Brie possibly intended her phrasing to be a double entendre. Remember: When Thanos snaps in the Marvel universe, not-so-great things tend to happen.
both Scarlett and Brie are with the infinity stones as rings but until now just them, this means something??? #AvengersEndGame #EndgamePremiereLA pic.twitter.com/3v3SowqADM— Cat loves brie larson? (@mendelodge) April 23, 2019
brie and scarlett really said god is a woman and she is going to defeat thanos #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/0VkNil8PV8— pau (@captbrie) April 23, 2019
Their infinity gauntlet-inspired jewelry could be a sign that Black Widow and Captain Marvel will be the last superheroes standing when the Endgame credits roll. Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out how it all goes down — the highly anticipated film will be released nationwide on April 26.
Advertisement