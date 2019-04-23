Story from Fashion

Scarlett Johansson And Brie Larson Wore Infinity Gauntlet Jewelry To The Avengers Endgame Premiere

Mekita Rivas
Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters soon, and Marvel fans everywhere are officially in freakout mode. Adding to the anticipation? Two of the movie’s stars may have dropped some curious clues at the Endgame world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.
Scarlett Johansson (aka Black Widow) and Brie Larson (aka Captain Marvel) were decked out in designer gowns for the big event, but it was their choice of accessories that really got people talking. Both women wore jewelry that looked eerily familiar to Thanos’ infinity gauntlet. Scarlett went with a gold cuff featuring a chain that connected to five of her six multicolored rings. As for Brie, she sported a gold cuff (minus the chain) and six multicolored rings, too.
Fans quickly pointed out the sheer power of seeing these two rock their own versions of the infinity gauntlet. Could they be hinting that Black Widow and Captain Marvel will end up defeating Thanos once and for all?
Elsewhere on social media, Brie shared a peek at her red carpet jewelry on Instagram. She captioned the clip: “Snapped.”
Snapped

While her look is — indeed — snapped, Brie possibly intended her phrasing to be a double entendre. Remember: When Thanos snaps in the Marvel universe, not-so-great things tend to happen.
Their infinity gauntlet-inspired jewelry could be a sign that Black Widow and Captain Marvel will be the last superheroes standing when the Endgame credits roll. Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait much longer to find out how it all goes down — the highly anticipated film will be released nationwide on April 26.
