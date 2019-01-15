Is This How Captain Marvel Will Save The Avengers?

The first woman superhero to earn top billing in a Marvel film is likely the one who will save the Avengers — and half the world's population— from their non-existent state. (Thanks a bunch, Thanos.) How will Brie Larson's Captain Marvel do it? It could all come down to this one insane superpower.
During a set visit, Marvel's Nick Fury — aka Samuel Jackson — explained to reporters exactly why Captain Marvel's titular heroine is so powerful.
"[The Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now as we saw through Infinity War," explains Jackson during the set visit. "So now we need something as powerful as Thanos, and at some point, we'll find out how powerful [Captain Marvel is], and all the things she's capable of. She's one of the few people in the Marvel Universe that can time travel."
As we saw at the end of Infinity War, Fury uses a beeper with Captain Marvel's logo on it to send what appears to be an emergency message. Could it be that Fury is communicating with a past version of Carol, in an attempt to get her to make a change that will alter the Thanos-triumphing timeline?
Jackson teases that, while Larson's character has ample powers, Fury doesn't necessarily see those powers right away.
"When [Fury and Captain Marvel] first cross paths, she's just a crazy lady that broke into a Blockbuster," Jackson explains. "She's standing there, telling me she came from some planet, and she's got on strange clothes and is saying that there are these shapeshifting people that have infiltrated Earth... Then, she runs away, and later on I discover she may be telling the truth."
How will these two work together to save the day? We're eager to find out — but it sounds like it will involve more strength than any of the Avengers have ever shown.
Check out the trailer for Captain Marvel below; it hits cinemas 8th March 2019.
