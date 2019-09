People Think That Thanos From 'Infinity War' Is Hot

Hi, internet. I think it's time we had a little chat: What the hell is up with everyone thinking CGI villains are hot? Last week, it was the titular character in Venom, portrayed by (but looking nothing like) Tom Hardy, whom the internet thought was sexy. Before that, it was Pennywise the Clown from It, who literally consumes children and has really lame dance moves . This week, in the wake of Infinity War's premiere, it's Josh Brolin's CGI titan Thanos.