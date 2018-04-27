While the world was busy arguing about which Chris was the best one (Pratt, Evans, or Pine? Don't drag me into this), you may have missed some even better Marvel news: the best part of Black Panther has returned for Infinity War. Danai Gurira was one of many show-stealers in the first installment of the Marvel blockbuster for her role as Okoye, the head of the armed forces and T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) right-hand woman. While it still feels like a Black Panther sequel is far away, the 40-year-old gives us a taste of the magic when she reprises her role in Infinity War. While the actress was a newcomer to Marvel, having previously played Michonne on The Walking Dead, it's safe to say she's deep in the universe now.
Advertisement
“It feels like I never left the Marvel universe," she told Refinery29 about her busy schedule. "We had just finished shooting Black Panther and within three weeks we were shooting [Infinity War] so it feels like that same flow."
The characters of Wakanda are isolated by choice — that's kind of the whole theme of the movie — so Gurira's favorite part of Infinity War was when she broke out of that bubble and got to work with actors from all the different franchises.
"When we were shooting things that involved us coming together, bringing things together, it felt great," she said. "It felt like a collaboration of people from various parts of the universe coming together."
As a woman, especially, her role in a movie like this is important. While she's busy representing a female superhero on screen — something young girls could definitely use more of growing up — she doesn't want us to forget the everyday superheroes in our own lives.
"A female superhero is a superhero, first and foremost. She represents all the same things, all the same attributes that one would imagine when they think of the term superhero, and there are so many superheroes in our daily walks of life and our society as a whole that do not get the recognition, the platform that they deserve," she said. "I would love it if one day all of us turn our social media focus onto find an everyday female superhero and give her a platform through all that social media chatter."
Advertisement
Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement