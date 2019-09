Enough About The Avengers Chrises, Let's Talk About Danai Gurira

While the world was busy arguing about which Chris was the best one (Pratt, Evans, or Pine? Don't drag me into this), you may have missed some even better Marvel news: the best part of Black Panther has returned for Infinity War . Danai Gurira was one of many show-stealers in the first instalment of the Marvel blockbuster for her role as Okoye , the head of the armed forces and T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) right-hand woman. While it still feels like a Black Panther sequel is far away, the 40-year-old gives us a taste of the magic when she reprises her role in Infinity War. While the actress was a newcomer to Marvel, having previously played Michonne on The Walking Dead, it's safe to say she's deep in the universe now.