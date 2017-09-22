Since the reboot of Stephen King's It hit theaters (and crushed box office records) earlier this month, it seems like all anyone can talk about is the creepiness that is that is Pennywise the clown, from his terrifying smile to his disturbing backstory. To make things worse for those with coulrophobia, pranksters have learned they don't even need to put on makeup or a costume to scare the daylights out of people. All they need to do is tie a red balloon on a sewer grate and they've successfully spooked an entire city!
But what if there was a way we could make Pennywise a little less scary? Perhaps then people might be able to sleep better at night?
Allow us to introduce you to Pennywise Dancing, a Twitter account that is guaranteed to make you laugh. As Entertainment Weekly notes, the parody account pulls footage from the scene where Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) performs a bone-chilling number for Beverly, and puts it to songs like "Mambo No. 5," "Hey Ya," "Take On Me," and "Can You Feel The Love Tonight."
The account is an utter delight. Though all of the videos are great, the "Shake It Off" version, posted below, had me rolling.
If you were thinking, "Man, this account could really use some Melissa Etheridge," you're in luck because there's definitely a "What's Going On" version.
HEYYEAAYEA... #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/N40LEb6mG3— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 13, 2017
While we're in the '90s, let's check out Pennywise dancing to "I'm Blue" by Eiffel 65.
I'm Blue #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/YIeoyy4QoR— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017
Perhaps a little "Barbie Girl" will inspire you to look past his garish makeup and realize "life is plastic, it's fantastic"?
Barbie Girl #ITMovie #ItMovie2017 pic.twitter.com/VCpyDx3GW6— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017
Let's throw in a little "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!" for good measure before calling it a day, shall we?
Boom, Boom, Boom... #ITMovie pic.twitter.com/3O66rddPtc— Pennywise Dancing (@Pennywise_Dance) September 12, 2017
So, there you have it. Please enjoy responsibly.
