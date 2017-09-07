Most iconically, It takes the form of Pennywise the Clown, whose real name is actually Bob Gray (anticlimactic, honestly). King originally chose It to manifest as a clown because he thought"more than anything else in the world.” In order to accomplish its goal of murdering children and feasting off their flesh and fear, It also takes on forms specific to a person’s fears; for example, in the movie, It takes the form of a flute player from a painting that's always scared Stanley (Wyatt Oleff).When It retreats to the sewers, It turns into a massive, pregnant spider monster, which supposedly is the closest approximation to its truest form. Nevertheless, we’ll never know what It actually looks like. Humans can’t comprehend It's true inter-dimensional figure — more on that in a bit.The kids of the Losers Club recognize It takes many forms — that's why they call it "It," and not Clown.