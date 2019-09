Being that it completely shattered box office records over the weekend, it's clear fans were hyped to see the many characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe come together for Avengers: Infinity War. But when the movie was all said and done, fans of Marvel's female superheroes might have been disappointed since it felt as if the women of the MCU were completely misused throughout the film. They were treated as non-factors and when women were onscreen they were often literally mistreated, their bodies battered and broken to push the story forward. Nebula (Karen Gillan) was physically abused by Thanos, while Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was sacrificed for his evil plan. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) gets thrown around in the final battle scene alongside Danai Gurira's Okoye, the fiercest fighter in Black Panther. It's safe to say the bad-assery of these two were wasted in this film where they were merely window dressing. Seriously, I don't think Black Widow had more than five lines of dialogue in this whole thing.