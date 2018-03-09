Live from Themyscira, it's Kristen Wiig. The Saturday Night Live alum, who went on to star in films like Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters, is officially joining the cast of Wonder Woman, which will once again star Gal Gadot as the titular character, per director Patty Jenkins' Twitter.
"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family," Jenkins tweeted on Friday. "Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned."
Wiig will be joining the sequel as the character of Cheetah, a villain with superhuman speed, agility, and strength who, depending on the adaptation, has the appearance of a feline as well.
While you may think of Wiig as a comedian, she's had her fair share of dark roles. She played the mother in Diary Of A Teenage Girl, and opposite Bill Hader in the drama The Skeleton Twins. Most recently, she appeared in Mother!, so we know she can also be bafflingly unnerving.
As for the plot of the Wonder Woman sequel, that's still hush, hush. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be set during the Cold War in the 1980s, but if you just can't wait, there's also Justice League Part Two to look forward to, in which Wonder Woman's Diana Prince also appears. And if it's more Wiig you're after, catch her in the upcoming adaptation of Where'd You Go, Bernadette as well as the voice of Ruffnut Thorston in How To Train Your Dragon 3.
Wonder Woman 2 will come to screens on November 1, 2019.
