Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Kristen Wiig
Pop Culture
Wonder Woman 1984
Cast Poses As
The Breakfast Club
by
Alexis Reliford
More from Kristen Wiig
Movies
Kristen Wiig Is Officially
Wonder Woman
's Next Villain
Kathryn Lindsay
Mar 9, 2018
Work & Money
This Girl Went As "Target Lady" For Halloween & It Was
Everything
Natalie Gontcharova
Oct 30, 2017
Pop Culture
Kristen Wiig Improvs Every Single Jimmy Fallon Appearance — Yes, Even Khaleesi
Christopher Luu
Sep 20, 2017
Entertainment News
Kristen Wiig Is Every (Hungry) Man In Pizza Hut's Latest Com...
Kristen Wiig is a woman of many talents. Over the years, she's entertained us with a number of memorable characters on Saturday Night Live: Target Lady,
by
Madison Medeiros
Kristen Wiig
The One Thing Preventing A
Bridesmaids
Sequel From Happe...
Bridesmaids, of all movies, seems ripe for a follow-up. The film launched the stars of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy. It's kind of
by
Michael Hafford
TV Shows
The Best Of
Saturday Night Live
With Kristen Wiig
Last week's Saturday Night Live was one of those rare gems that reminds you how great the show can be when it's at its very best. But shining moments like
by
Ally Hickson
TV Shows
Kristen Wiig & The
SNL
Cast Nailed The Mannequin Challenge
Before you start sounding off on how the Mannequin Challenge is played out, consider this: Isn't it still a terrific excuse for old friends to reunite and
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
This
SNL
Halloween Supercut Is A Must-See
As we across America nurse our collective hangovers, which at this point will have stretched into the night, it's important that we laugh as well as moan
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
"It's Not A Man Thing, Not A Woman Thing. It's A
Ghostbusters...
The abandoned Naval Air Station South in Weymouth, Mass., isn’t the kind of place you’d want to walk around by yourself, even during the day. Driving
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Kristen Wiig Is A Super Creepy Hannibal Lecter
W Magazine’s Casting Call series is always a pleasure. In the past, it’s delivered us this amazing Clueless monologue and Amy Schumer crushing it
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
Kristen Wiig’s Secret To Looking Young Will Shock You
Kristen Wiig is championing a radical new anti-aging treatment. The actress, who plays Alexanya Atoz in the upcoming Zoolander 2, is in character
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
Kristen Wiig Is "Bummed" About The
Ghostbusters
Backlash
Kristen Wiig never expected her upcoming role in the all-female Ghostbusters reboot to be the most controversial of her career. When Bridesmaids director
by
Cristen Conger
Movies
12 GIFs That Prove Kristen Wiig Is A Comic Genius
This month, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp star and overall comedy powerhouse Kristen Wiig will celebrate her birthday, but honestly, we don't
by
Aly Semigran
Movies
The 7 Most Lifetime Movie Moments From
A Deadly Adoption
On June 20, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Wiig co-starred with Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Will Ferrell in the highly anticipated
by
Tanya Edwards
Movies
Kristen Wiig & Will Ferrell Are In
Deadly
Peril In Lifet...
Sometimes, the line between serious homage and hilarious parody is so blurry, we just have to laugh and cry simultaneously. That's what we plan on doing
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Movies
Is This Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig Lifetime Movie For Real?
On April 1, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell had secretly filmed a Lifetime movie called A Deadly Adoption. Now, many
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Kristen Wiig Wins Big In This Trailer For
Welcome To Me
Kristen Wiig is most famous for her super weird characters on Saturday Night Live and in movies like MacGruber, but the indie projects she picks are more
by
Jenni Miller
Music
Kristen Wiig Bares (Almost) All In Stunning Grammy Performance Wi...
There were a lot of unexpected pairings at last night's Grammy Awards. Annie Lennox rocked the stage with Hozier. Paul McCartney joined Rihanna and Kanye
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Who You Gonna Call? The Female
Ghostbusters
Have Been Cast
Paul Feig's all-female Ghostbusters reboot has officially moved beyond its ectoplasm form. Melissa McCarthy has signed on to star in the poltergeist
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Kristen Wiig & Harry Styles Dancing Together Is An Early Christma...
We can be certain of very little in this life. One undeniable fact, however, is that after the show, it's the after party. Ten months ago, Kristen Wiig
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Movies
Local TV Reporter Interviews Kristen Wiig, Fails Beautifully
When you're a member of the media, chances are you're going to be assigned a last-minute story you have little to no knowledge about. It's okay! It
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
Bill Hader Does A Very Convincing Kristen Wiig
Bill Hader's famous for his impersonations and voices. But, this is one impression we haven't seen. Hader appeared on Conan Thursday night to promote his
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Kristen Wiig Gets Fully Naked In A Risky Dramatic Role
Kristen Wiig doesn't think being typecast is a bad thing, per se. "You have to have some sort of context for a person to register in your brain, and I
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Watch Kristen Wiig & Bill Hader Together Again!
During their time on Saturday Night Live, Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig created some of the most outrageous and memorable characters in the show's history.
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Bridesmaids
Fans, Rejoice! Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo A...
It's a good day for women in comedy, for two big reasons. One: Bridesmaids writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are reuniting to write, produce, and
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Emma Stone & Kristen Wiig To Star In
True Detective
? Yes...
Some of Hollywood's biggest stars are clamoring to star in the second season of HBO's acclaimed crime saga True Detective, and now Emma Stone has
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Watch Kristen Wiig's New Trailer & Get A Serious Case Of The Feels
We've been hearing a lot of buzz surrounding Kristen Wiig's latest project, Hateship Loveship. It's made a festival appearance here and there. We missed
by
Gabriel Bell
Hair
Kristen Wiig's Bob Sets A New Gold Standard For Haircuts
We felt pretty confident in our assertion that the most universally flattering bob length was the just-above-the-shoulders chop. That is, until this
by
Gabrielle Korn
Celebrity Style
Kristen Wiig Breaks Out The Holiday Bow
It's a brave sort of person who shows up during a holiday event wearing a piece of rickrack. Whether it's a reindeer sweater, round ornament earrings,
by
Connie Wang
Entertainment News
Kristen Wiig Gets In The Holiday Spirit — With Red Hair!
In case you haven't heard about it on the news, read about it on the Internet, or been bombarded by commercials for it, Anchorman 2 comes out this week.
by
Seija Rankin
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted