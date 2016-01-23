Kristen Wiig’s Secret To Looking Young Will Shock You

Kristen Wiig is championing a radical new anti-aging treatment. The actress, who plays Alexanya Atoz in the upcoming Zoolander 2, is in character advertising “Youth Milk,” a supplement to make you more like a baby.
Rocking a hairstyle that looks like a Stepford Wives version of the Fat Jew, Atoz extols the virtues of Youth Milk, ensuring that she adds an insane number of syllables to each word. Seriously, watch it, it’s unreal.
The peril of comedy sequels is that they fall into a pit of excess while retaining none of the freshness of the original. The original Zoolander is about falling into a pit of excess and losing all of your freshness. Is it possible that the sequel, by embracing the outlandish nature of the fashion world, will escape the comedy sequel trap? This teaser seems to at least open up that possibility.
By the way, the only good comedy sequel ever is Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. We’re serious.
