Your Favorite Comedian Kristen Wiig Is Engaged

Per the report, Wiig and Rothman got engaged earlier this year, but managed to keep the decision under wraps. That's sort of Wiig and Rothman's way. The two have kept their low-key relationship — which seemingly began in 2016 after the couple was spotted looking ultra cozy in Hawaii — pretty private. What initially tipped people off about their engagement, according to People, was the fact that Wiig was sporting a diamond ring at a May screening of Booksmart. (Refinery29 has reached out to Wiig for comment.)