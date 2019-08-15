The summer of 2019 is coming to an end, and as the weather changes, so do the movies hitting theaters. Superhero and adventure flicks dominated the box office this summer, but as Fall approaches, August ushers in a wave of dramas and mysteries that seem to last until November. Well, kicking off the tonal switch this year is the new Cate Blanchett movie Where’d You Go Bernadette which is based on the comedic novel of the same name by Maria Semple, centered on an intriguing mystery.
Heading this story in the role of Bernadette is Academy Award winning actress and the ultimate leading lady, Blanchett. The movie, directed and co-written by Boyhood’s Richard Linklater, follows on an architect who decides to rediscover herself and her passions after spending years only focusing on her family. It is up to her daughter Bee (Emma Nelson) to find her mother when Bernadette goes on an epic adventure. There are also quite a few eccentric characters that Bernadette leaves behind and meets during her excursion.
Take a look at the list of stellar actors rounding out the cast that will be looking for Bernadette when the film hits theaters August 16.