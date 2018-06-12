Skip navigation!
Cate Blanchett
Beauty
4 Secrets To Cate Blanchett's Flawless Skin
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Cate Blanchett
Movies
Why The Ending Of
Ocean's 8
Matters More Than You Think
Anne Cohen
Jun 12, 2018
Movies
How Olivia Milch Went From
Dude
To
Ocean's 8
At Just 29
Anne Cohen
Jun 7, 2018
Movie Reviews
Ocean's 8
Review: Coats, Cartier & Real Female Friendships — What's...
Anne Cohen
Jun 6, 2018
Movies
The
Ocean's 8
Cast Kindly Requests You Stop Asking ...
How should we describe Ocean's 8? Is it a heist movie? An Ocean's movie? The movie where Rihanna plays a hacker? The movie with as many celebrity cameos
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
After Sexism, #MeToo, & Protests, What's Next For Women At T...
As the 2018 Cannes Film Festival comes to a close, questions about what role women will play in the prestigious festival's future remain unanswered. What
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay & 80 Other Women Staged A Powerful ...
Since the inception of the Cannes Film Festival in 1946, the festival has become known as a showcase for fine European film, premiering highly-regarded
by
Sara Hendricks
Movies
Cate Blanchett Is The Ruling Empress Of Cannes & These Pictures P...
This year, the Cannes Film Festival is trying to make amends. Despite all the progress women have made in the entertainment industry over the years, only
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
This Movie Is
Crimson Peak
But For The Youths
If you prefer your horror movies to be more Hocus Pocus than Hostel, this new film may be for you. The House With a Clock in its Walls has just dropped
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Cate Blanchett Says It’s Painful & Complicated To Talk About Wood...
Blue Jasmine star Cate Blanchett opened up about how she feels about the sexual abuse allegations against her former director Woody Allen in light of the
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
The Secret To Cate Blanchett's Glowing Skin Is A "Penis Facial"
Celebrities love bizarre and freaky beauty treatments. Kendall Jenner likes tiny fish chomping at her callused feet. Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys being stung by
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
The
Ocean's 8
Trailer Is Finally Here & It's E...
It's been a long time coming, but the first official trailer for the powerhouse Ocean's 8 is finally here, and it does not disappoint. The scene? New
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
The Women Of
Ocean's 8
Are Here To Walk All Over You
This morning, the Ocean's 8 teaser trailer finally dropped, and the 15-second clip basically screams "watch out Danny Ocean, there's a new gang in town."
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
The
Ocean's 8
Poster Proves Anything Men Can Do, Wo...
Okay, enough waiting. The poster for summer 2018's major blockbuster is here. On Thursday, actress Sarah Paulson tweeted the first official poster of the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Cate Blanchett Just Perfectly Summed Up What Every Woman Is Think...
In the aftermath of the accusations against producer Harvey Weinstein — many of which are still coming to light — the women of Hollywood have banded
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
The 3 Things Cate Blanchett Does For Perfect Skin
If I could pick one person to have dinner with, it would have to be Cate Blanchett. She’s a fashion mogul, movie legend, and apparently, has all the
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Val Kilmer Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Tweetstorm About Cat...
If you want to go down a rabbit hole of emotional discomfort, just check out Val Kilmer's twitter feed. The actor spent the weekend the way any of us
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Cate Blanchett Proved Once Again That She Is The Queen Of The Bob
For more than a year, we've been hearing about the return of the Bob. It's the style that always makes a comeback — no matter how many other trends pop
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
Cate Blanchett Will Play The First Female Villain In
Thor: Ra...
In 2017, it feels weird putting "first" before the word "female" or "woman." How could, in all these years, a woman be doing anything for the first
by
Morgan Baila
World News
Cate Blanchett Is The U.N.'s Newest Goodwill Ambassador
Cate Blanchett is joining the ranks of Angelina Jolie. The United Nations announced Monday that the actress will serve as its newest Goodwill Ambassador.
by
Meghan De Maria
Celebrity Beauty
Cate Blanchett Dyes Her Hair An Amazing Color
We've been seeing an uptick in ladies over 40 dyeing their hair unexpected colors. And actress Cate Blanchett is the newest member inducted into the
by
Taylor Bryant
Movies
Carol
's Costume Designer Explains Those Luxe '50s Clothes
We expect a certain amount of glamour from movies that are set in the mid-20th century, back when everyone still got dressed up for dinner and always wore
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Movies
Cate Blanchett Shows Her Chameleonic Powers (Again)
A new video exhibition at the Australian Center for the Moving Image features a familiar face turned totally unrecognizable through the cinematic magic
by
Natasha Young
Movies
Cate Blanchett Continues To Demolish Double Standards
Cate Blanchett is one for real talk. Take, for instance, the time she called out E! on the SAG Awards red carpet for focusing on her dress rather than her
by
Esther Zuckerman
Movies
Rooney Mara & Cate Blanchett Capture The Gorgeousness Of Falling ...
“I barely even know what to order for lunch.” Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) giggles these words on her first date with Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett)
by
Esther Zuckerman
Movies
Cate Blanchett Will Star In What Could Be The Lucille Ball Biopic...
While Cate Blanchett isn't exactly known for pratfalls, we're all in for her playing Lucille Ball in a biopic. Aaron Sorkin writing that film? Well,
by
Esther Zuckerman
Sex & Relationships
Cate Blanchett Is Not Bisexual, Wonders Why It Matters Either Way
Last week, Cate Blanchett appeared to reveal a new side of her sexuality in an interview with Variety about her new film, Carol. In the
by
Hayley MacMillen
Entertainment News
Cate Blanchett Opens Up: I’ve Been In Sexual Relationships With W...
UPDATE: On Saturday, May 16, at a Cannes Film Festival press conference, Blanchett responded to last week's reports about her "relationships with
by
Cortney Riles
Movies
Women Are Driving Change In Hollywood, According To Cate Blanchet...
Fresh from her oft-quoted Cinderella press tour (Reporters, remember: The two-time Academy Award winner is not interested in discussing cats with
by
Sara Murphy
Entertainment News
Cate Blanchett Has No Time For Cat Talk
You know that quote about there being no such thing as a stupid question? Clearly, that doesn't apply when Cate Blanchett is involved. Reporter
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Cate Blanchett Adopted A Baby Girl
Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton's brood just got a bit bigger. The couple announced today they've adopted a baby girl. Alright, well
by
Hayden Manders
