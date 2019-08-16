“I didn't know that people said ‘Rolling’ before they shout ‘Action!’ I didn't know any of the lingo that they used. And there's so many people are surrounding you when you're filming a scene — I had no idea. I thought it was going to be more intimate than that. It didn't really bother me; it wasn't like bad or good. I [just] had no idea what to expect. So like, the process of costuming, and makeup and hair, going on set and then figuring out how to work with a camera. [That] was probably the most challenging because it can be really intimidating when you've got one or more big cameras following you. You don't know how you're looking on screen, and you just have to kind of work with the camera without even knowing. I've never been in front of one before. So, I think that was a big growing point for me.”