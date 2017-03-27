Val Kilmer Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Tweetstorm About Cate Blanchett

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017
And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them.— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017
#CateBlanchett for #WCW ??? #ItsAlwaysYes ???❤— Candi Girl♡ (@slatscan) March 15, 2017
Happy Day girls ??@Ms_AlexVause_ @PlanetLemon @Jana7380 @PeachesBeaches5 @MissVausePrepon pic.twitter.com/fyhLeqXWjG
She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017
Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017
I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean? pic.twitter.com/xlcaCTT1QI— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017
@valkilmer you're being super creepy and obsessive now let it go eh— ? (@Ruth_Less_Lady) March 25, 2017
@valkilmer I agree with you on Ms Blanchett being delightful but now it's time to move on. Let's all get on with our day— Brian Yatman (@brianyatman) March 26, 2017
I've never done said or written a single idea that wasn't of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017
She's a friend of mine and I've met her husband thru the years and we've all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017
Enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn't understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017
Back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn't even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017