Val Kilmer Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Tweetstorm About Cate Blanchett

Kathryn Lindsay
If you want to go down a rabbit hole of emotional discomfort, just check out Val Kilmer's twitter feed. The actor spent the weekend the way any of us would: hanging out, sightseeing, and tweeting ten times about Cate Blanchett.
This all started, seemingly unprompted, on Friday, with a selfie accompanied by an anecdote.
"Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett," Kilmer wrote. "Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate."
He followed this up with another tweet about how Cate Blanchett has been in his dreams recently, making sure to note that "her husband wasn't in either of them."
He then retweeted a photo of the actress from a fan declaring her their "Woman Crush Wednesday" (it was Friday).
He took a little break to retweet some thoughtful words from the Mark Twain quote account and visit the World Trade Center, but on Saturday he was back at it.
"She's just as amazing in person," he said. "Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal."
It gets better (read: worse).
"Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line."
Then it was back to more tweets about the World Trade Center before —
"I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean?" I don't, I'm afraid! And neither did many of his fans.
"You're being super creepy and obsessive now," one wrote.
"I agree with you on Ms Blanchett being delightful but now it's time to move on," added another. "Let's all get on with our day."
But he didn't. On Sunday, the 57-year-0ld rounded up some final (fingers crossed) thoughts on the 47-year-old.
It seems he was responding to some of the backlash, writing "Anyone who thinks I need to curb my enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn't understand how difficult the job is and how we artist [sic] count on the respect of our peers."
Supporting your fellow artists is one thing, but most people think a three-day-long rant is taking things too far. Blanchett has yet to respond to the incident, but since she doesn't have a Twitter, so maybe ignorance is bliss.
