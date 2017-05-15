The 3 Things Cate Blanchett Does For Perfect Skin

If I could pick one person to have dinner with, it would have to be Cate Blanchett. She’s a fashion mogul, movie legend, and apparently, has all the secrets to a healthy, glowing complexion. The actress recently sat down with PopSugar to divulge all her tips, and, as it turns out, perfect skin all boils down to three relatively easy things.
First things first: Get rid of coffee. We know, we know — that’s like asking us to pick between living or dying, but Blanchett says the move is worth it. “I find it very hard to be without coffee," she told the publication. "Forget my skin care ritual — that's my wake-up ritual! I know when I don't have coffee my skin is much better." Instead of sipping a cold brew every morning, try applying it topically. After all, caffeine can do wonders for your undereye circles. (While you're at it, this might be a good time to also reconsider how much milk you’re dumping in that grande cup.)
Advertisement
But our favorite piece of advice involves more "me" time. "Life's very stressful — no matter what you do, no matter where you live, do anything you can to help relieve that stress," the actress said. "For me, my luxury is having a massage. I'll always ask them to massage my face. Anything that increases the blood circulation to relax your face [is good], because we carry so much stress in our face. You can always tell when someone has either had sex or gone on a holiday, because their skin looks better and their face is relaxed."
If that’s Cate Blanchett telling us to have more sex and use our PTO time ASAP, then we’re with it. Don’t have a partner handy? No worries. A ‘90s R&B playlist and a helpful hand should get you on the road to A-list skin in no time.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement