"When you’re working on a film, and you’re writing, you can’t think about reception. You’re just trying to serve the story, and do justice to the characters, and have it be real and authentic and dynamic. And sometimes I’d look over and say: ‘Oh my god, there’s eight women onscreen right now, this is amazing!’ But it's a shame that, because the percentage of films that are either made by women or with female protagonists is so low, there does tend to be this pressure to perform very well, or if you screw up, then you’re never going to get the chance again. That’s starting to shift a little bit, but it’s one of the reasons we really have to support marginalized voices, or people who don’t have the opportunity. If you go out, buy tickets, watch their movies on Netflix, and really support those people who are making films and television and art like that, then hopefully you’ll get to see more of it."