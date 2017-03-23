Cate Blanchett Proved Once Again That She Is The Queen Of The Bob

There are a lot of women in Hollywood who set the kind of hair fads we follow without question, and Blanchett has always been one of them. And while she may not have an Instagram (or any other form of social media), it’s hard not to want to keep tabs on the star. So when Blanchett recently made a trip to the salon — and emerged with a fresh new cut — you better believe we sat up in our chairs. If there's anything she does best (besides star in a handful of critically acclaimed films) it's forecast trends: Everything she wears, from her clothes to her accessories to her hair, ends up as inspiration for others. And that includes her brand-new flapper-esque bob.