We've been seeing an uptick in ladies over 40 dyeing their hair unexpected colors. And actress Cate Blanchett is the newest member inducted into the rainbow-hair hall of fame.
The 46-year-old stepped out in London last night with a bright head of bubblegum-pink hair — matching her playful new 'do with pastel aviators. Blanchett seems to be on a hair-changing roll; she's debuted not one, but two new styles in the last couple of months. She also cut her hair mere hours before stepping on the Oscars red carpet this year.
Inspired by America's Next Top Model, actress Helen Mirren also went the pink-tresses route back in 2013. No word yet on Blanchett's inspiration, but according to her hairstylist Nicola Clarke, it wasn't a spur-of-the-moment decision.
“We've been talking about doing it for a while, but wanted to get all the award seasons out of the way to have a play and a bit of fun," she told The Telegraph. "It will last a couple of weeks, depending on how many washes it has.” So, let's all enjoy Blanchett's pretty-in-pink mane while we can.
