Your Favourite Comedian Kristen Wiig Is Engaged

Once a bridesmaid, now a soon-to-be bride. Kristen Wiig is engaged to Avi Rothman, according to a report from People — and has been for a lot longer than you might have expected.
Per the report, Wiig and Rothman got engaged earlier this year, but managed to keep the decision under wraps. That's sort of Wiig and Rothman's way. The two have kept their low-key relationship — which seemingly began in 2016 after the couple was spotted looking ultra cozy in Hawaii — pretty private. What initially tipped people off about their engagement, according to People, was the fact that Wiig was sporting a diamond ring at a May screening of Booksmart. (Refinery29 has reached out to Wiig for comment.)
As exciting as this personal news is for Wiig, it's just one of many awesome things on the horizon for the comedian. This month, Wiig stars in Where'd You Go, Bernadette? opposite Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, and Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario. She's also slated to play the villain (!!!) in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, her first superhero movie. Then there's Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, a buddy comedy which she will write, star, and produce.
Now that Wiig is engaged for real...isn't it time for a Bridesmaids sequel, which follows Wiig's character as she marries love interest Chris O'Dowd's? Unfortunately, director Paul Feig may have already prematurely shut that down.
"People always say they want a sequel to Bridesmaids but the whole reason that movie worked was [Kristen Wiig’s character] is a mess and she learned how to repair her life, so you can’t do a sequel and she’s a mess and has to repair her life again," said Feig at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. "And people tend to think the artifice around all that is what made the movie great, but it was really that emotional journey. And, so, you almost kind of have to be careful of it."
Guess the only question left is...who, if anyone, will be Wiig's real bridesmaids?
