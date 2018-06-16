At first glance of the look, Diana’s costume is pretty much the exact same outfit as before. It’s the same cut and style, and her tiara and arm bands appear to be the exact same ones she wore in first film. But now, her hair is definitely curlier and teased out in an appropriately ’80s style. Additionally, the costume is more vibrant (i.e. shinier), but that could just be because of the time period in which the film is set. The ‘80s were a bright period full of blown-out retro colors whereas, World War I photos are all in black and white. So it makes sense Diana’s costume would appear to be darker in the first film than in the second.