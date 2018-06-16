Our favourite superhero, Wonder Woman, is back, and she’s got a few subtle costume changes up her sleeve this go round. Filming of Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot is officially underway, and Gadot recently took to social media to share a first-look photo of the heroine in full-out warrior mode.
“She's back... #WW84,” Gadot wrote in the photo’s caption.
At first glance of the look, Diana’s costume is pretty much the exact same outfit as before. It’s the same cut and style, and her tiara and arm bands appear to be the exact same ones she wore in first film. But now, her hair is definitely curlier and teased out in an appropriately ’80s style. Additionally, the costume is more vibrant (i.e. shinier), but that could just be because of the time period in which the film is set. The ‘80s were a bright period full of blown-out retro colours whereas, World War I photos are all in black and white. So it makes sense Diana’s costume would appear to be darker in the first film than in the second.
Regardless, one thing surely hasn’t changed since we last saw Wonder Woman in 2017: she still looks just as fierce and determined to save the world as ever.
The highly-anticipated sequel will reportedly be set in the 1980’s during the Cold War and welcome Kristen Wiig as Wonder Woman’s longtime nemesis Cheetah. Pedro Pascal from Game of Thrones will also star in an unnamed role. But the biggest casting announcement of all came courtesy of director Patty Jenkins. Jenkins recently tweeted out another sneak peek photo confirming that Wonder Woman’s former love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who seemingly sacrificed himself at the end of the first film, will return for the second instalment. Talk about throwing fans for a loop.
Other details are still largely under wraps given the movie isn’t slated to premiere until the end of next year on 1st November 2019. Fortunately, we have these gorgeous photos to pine (pun intended) over until it’s release.
