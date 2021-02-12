Put on your culottes and get ready to meet the cast of Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar. To be fair, you already know most of them since the film, now streaming on VOD, is a real who's who of the funniest people in Hollywood.
In the Florida-centric comedy from Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the women who gifted us with Bridesmaids, we are introduced to two down on their luck middle-aged besties who are in need of a vacation. Simple premise, right? Well, of course, shenanigans ensue, ridiculously life or death ones. As do deep discussions about Mr. Peanut's hotness (it's the top hat that gets these ladies) and why Trish is really the best name. Apparently, you just know a Trish really has her act together and who are we to question the logic of Barb and Star?
There are also musical numbers about seagulls sung by the star of Fifty Shades Of Grey. Seriously, all the beachside leaping and thrusting is a sight to behold, which is more than we can say about Barb and Star's hot dog soup. Before we give away too much, let's get reacquainted with the film's hilarious stars who have racked up credits in The Office, Gilmore Girls, and, no surprise, Bridesmaids.
Warning: Spoilers are ahead for Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar.