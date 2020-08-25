Jennifer Garner Finished The Office & Immediately Had An Emotional Breakdown

Sitcoms are the perfect quarantine viewing material: they’re comforting, entertaining, and just emotional enough to get you in your feelings without sending you into a downward spiral. This might have been Jennifer Garner’s thought process when she started watching The Office several months ago with her kids. But according to her latest Instagram post, she didn’t expect to get this teary-eyed over the NBC show’s last episode.
“You’ll never guess what show my kids and I watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine,” Garner begins her slo-mo “farewell testimonial.” As a bona fide superfan, she’s even wearing a Dunder Mifflin t-shirt. “We finished it, and guess what? It gave me some really big feelings.”
The cast, who are all well aware of how emotional The Office’s finale is, offered some words of support. “I love you and your family and just so you know the finale makes me bawl my eyes out too!” commented Angela Kinsey, who plays Angela Schrute (née Martin) on the show. Mindy Kaling also commented with a heart emoji.
“This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!!” wrote Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam. Fischer and Kinsey co-host a weekly podcast, Office Ladies, in which they rewatch and discuss each episode of the sitcom in order. “If you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast. We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments,” Fischer added. Better yet, maybe Garner could join an episode as a guest? Just brainstorming here — she does already follow the podcast on Instagram.
The best way to get over post-finale heartbreak is to jump into a new show, and Garner’s followers have already offered up their suggestions, including Schitt’s Creek and Parks and Recreation. But, in response to one recommendation, Garner wrote that she’s “embarrassed to admit” her family hasn’t moved on from The Office just yet. “We looped back around and just finished Casino [the season 2 finale] for the second time tonight,” she responded. “It is a problem.”
If Garner’s inspired you to watch (or rewatch) the sitcom yourself, you can find all nine seasons of The Office on Netflix before the show moves to Peacock in January.
My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through “How to Behave as Grownups” 🙅🏻♀️, aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. 🙈👵🏼😬♥️♥️♥️ #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales