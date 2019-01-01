Fans of The Office have been pleading for a reboot of the show since the moment it ended in 2013. Through the years, Steve Carell, who played Dunder Mifflin’s boss Michael Scott, has continually poured cold water on the prospect. He even shot down the question when Office castmates Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, and Jenna Fischer accosted him during his Saturday Night Live monologue.
But Toby Flenderson — played by Paul Lieberstein, who also wrote and executive produced the show — has an Office reboot idea that’s so crazy, it just might work.
“I think a one-off special would be the way to go. Some event that brings everyone back together,” Lieberstein told the Daily Beast. An Office feature-length film? Sure, we would accept that in place of a full series. It would be something that would revisit the series to scratch our itch for more, and that lets Carell move on towards becoming a Serious Respected Actor.
Lieberstein also confirmed that he watched Carell’s SNL monologue, which really got the speculation going about a reboot. In 2017, NBC announced an Office reboot of some kind but didn’t provide any further information about the form it would take, or when we can expect it to air. The network hasn’t provided any more updates since the initial announcement either, so it remains to be seen if the reboot is actually in development.
Here’s to keeping the dream alive in 2019!
