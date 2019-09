Kristen Wiig Is Every (Hungry) Man In Pizza Hut's Latest Commercial

Kristen Wiig is a woman of many talents. Over the years, she's entertained us with a number of memorable characters on Saturday Night Live : Target Lady, the enthusiastic employee behind the checkout counter; Gilly, the mischievous schoolgirl; Judy Grimes, the travel agent who's always just kidding; and Dooneese, the attention-loving woman with the impossibly small hands. But just because she's no longer an SNL cast member doesn't mean she's hung up her hilarious impressions.