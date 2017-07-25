Kristen Wiig Is Every (Hungry) Man In Pizza Hut's Latest Commercial

Kristen Wiig is a woman of many talents. Over the years, she's entertained us with a number of memorable characters on Saturday Night Live: Target Lady, the enthusiastic employee behind the checkout counter; Gilly, the mischievous schoolgirl; Judy Grimes, the travel agent who's always just kidding; and Dooneese, the attention-loving woman with the impossibly small hands. But just because she's no longer an SNL cast member doesn't mean she's hung up her hilarious impressions.
The Ghostbusters actress recently teamed up with Pizza Hut to portray the "Everyman," and her appearance does not disappoint. From mechanic to gym rat to grade-school child to executive, Wiig transforms into a multitude of people who all have one thing in common: They want their pizza, and they want it fast.
Watch the commercial below:
It's not really like pizza needs celebrity ads to sell — pizza's main selling point is that it's delicious — but we're never ones to turn down an opportunity to watch one of our favorite actresses get silly in front of the camera.
Unsurprisingly, Wiig actually looks good, if not slightly ridiculous, in all of her costumes. What else would we expect from someone who can pull off a bowl cut as a grown adult?! Fans seem to agree, with one woman tweeting: "Why is Kristen Wiig as a dude so attractive to me."
why is kristen wiig as a dude so attractive to me pic.twitter.com/PIfUYwx1sJ— britt (@wildsflag) July 21, 2017
According to AdWeek, Pizza Hut's chief brand and concept officer Jeff Fox knew Wiig would be the a great fit for the commercial since she's so adaptable and charismatic.
"With [Wiig's] brand of humor, her comedic chops, it was a perfect combination of what we wanted to talk about as Pizza Hut and Kristen bring that to life," Fox said.
