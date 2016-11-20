Last week's Saturday Night Live was one of those rare gems that reminds you how great the show can be when it's at its very best. But shining moments like that are hard to follow. Even guest host — and SNL alum — Kristen Wiig couldn't live up to the ultra-high expectations.
With that said, she was still damn funny. After all, she's Kristen Wiig. Funny is what she does. And there were a few sketches that were very well done. The first that comes to mind is the smart Anderson Cooper 360 sketch (which, sadly, isn't available online just yet) that suddenly transforms into a Westworld moment.
Wiig also brought some of your favorite characters from her stint on the show, including Mindy Elise Grayson from the Secret Word game show. Plus, there were guest cameos galore (hello, Steve Martin, Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte). And let's not forget the frighteningly accurate Target commercial: it's what we're doing for Thanksgiving 2016.
Click ahead for a roundup of some of the best moments from last night's Saturday Night Live.
