This SNL Halloween Supercut Is A Must-See

As we across America nurse our collective hangovers, which at this point will have stretched into the night, it's important that we laugh as well as moan softly on the couch. There isn't any David S. Pumpkins, but there's plenty of everything else.



To quote Stefon, the hottest club in town is the SNL Halloween supercut. It has everything. Watch for appearances by legendary alums like Chris Farley, Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, and Adam Sandler. A fun game is to count the number of sketches you remember watching live or near-live. Multiply that number by seven. Subtract three. That was a lot of math, huh?



The supercut is an interesting genre because you pick the best-of-the-best-of-the-best. But things like this, where you lose the context for the jokes, are why people are constantly saying SNL is on the decline. The Will Ferrell years were amazing, as were the Bill Murray years, as were the Chris Farley years. But they also included a lot of chaff.



This video is still good. Watch it below.