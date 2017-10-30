If you haven't brushed up on your Target Lady in a while, Wiig really does say something like that in an episode: "Someone left a bag of feces on my doorstep once. It was Halloween and they rang the bell but when I got there they were gone but they left their feces bag! They must have forgotten it! I put it in my garden but it didn't help any of my plants, I think because it came from a person. I'm sure this will work because this manure came from a chicken!!"