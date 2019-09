As for the plot of the Wonder Woman sequel, that's still hush, hush. According to The Hollywood Reporter , it will be set during the Cold War in the 1980s, but if you just can't wait, there's also Justice League Part Two to look forward to, in which Wonder Woman's Diana Prince also appears. And if it's more Wiig you're after, catch her in the upcoming adaptation of Where'd You Go, Bernadette as well as the voice of Ruffnut Thorston in How To Train Your Dragon 3.