Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Is So Full Of Firsts It's Out Of This World

Brie Larson said she was going to break the internet, and it turns out that includes a couple of glass ceilings. Today, the actress teamed up with Entertainment Weekly to release our first look at Captain Marvel, Marvel's first movie with a solo female superhero as the lead and its first female director, Anna Boden.
Larson is playing Carol Danvers, whose existence was announced in the last scene of Avengers: Infinity War. However, Captain Marvel takes us back to the '90s to give the character her own origin story of sorts, starting with her involvement in the Kree military team led by Jude Law called Starforce.
"She can’t help but be herself," Larson told the outlet about her character. "She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw."
Danvers has found a formidable enemy in the Skrulls, the shape-shifting bad guys helmed by Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) who are intent on invading the Earth. It's up to Danvers to stop them in her own unique way.
“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection,” Boden, who's directing alongside Ryan Fleck, told Entertainment Weekly. “But what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny, but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”
Larson's Entertainment Weekly cover hits newsstands September 14.
