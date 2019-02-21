The success of movies like A Star is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018 are sure signs that moviegoers are hungry for music-themed films right now. Enter Rocketman, the Elton John biopic that, by the looks of its newest trailer, promises to be full of heart, high-drama, and larger-than-life glam.
Rocketman stars Taron Egerton as Elton John and follows the British rock legend through his teens and early career up to the pinnacle of his success in the 1970s. But perhaps "biopic" is the wrong word. Compared to other films about the lives of major musicians, Rocketman is much more fantastical, according to Egerton.
Advertisement
"Everyone thinks it’s a bio-pic," told Collider last year. "It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical, so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun."
In the trailer, elements of this surrealism jump out, including images of John swimming to his younger self underwater and a scene in which he, as a child, conducts a full orchestra in his bedroom.
The trailer also highlights the moments of strife and tension that plagued John in his career, including his sexuality, feelings of loneliness, as well as his drug use.
Rocketman will hit UK cinemas on May 17.
Advertisement