For her upcoming film Night School, Haddish really took fans behind the scenes, sharing videos from her trailer, her lunch break, and her gym break. We do learn a few things about the down-to-earth comedian, like that she buys her own snacks for the day and that her refrigerator is much, much smaller than co-star Kevin Hart's. There is some tequila involved — Hart's tequila, that is. But still, no word on who bit Beyoncé . Take a ride on the Night School diaries, ahead!