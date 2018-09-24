Tiffany Haddish is no stranger to taking fans behind the scenes. Fresh off her Emmy win, the comedian and actress lives her life out loud, taking to Instagram when the whim strikes her — much to our advantage. (Just last week, Haddish complained on Instagram that the IRS had never sent a thank you note for all the money she'd been giving them. Fair point!)
For her upcoming film Night School, Haddish really took fans behind the scenes, sharing videos from her trailer, her lunch break, and her gym break. We do learn a few things about the down-to-earth comedian, like that she buys her own snacks for the day and that her refrigerator is much, much smaller than co-star Kevin Hart's. There is some tequila involved — Hart's tequila, that is. But still, no word on who bit Beyoncé. Take a ride on the Night School diaries, ahead!
Night School is in UK cinemas 28 September 2018