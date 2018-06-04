Tiffany Haddish May Have Just Started Another Beyoncé Rumor

Back in March, Haddish found herself on the (potential) end of Bey's shade when she spilled the tea about a certain unnamed star who allegedly bit Beyoncé.
While the entire world lost their collective minds trying to solve the mystery of who bit Queen Bey, the "Sorry" songstress got in the recording studio and put down a verse on "Top It Off" that may or may not be about Haddish.
"If they're tryna party with the queen, they gon' have to sign a non-disclosure," sings Beyoncé on the track, which she shares with DJ Khaled, hubby Jay-Z, and Future.
Haddish, by the way, was thrilled.
While Haddish does not have any more hot goss on who bit Beyoncé to throw our way, she did namecheck the superstar in her recent interview with John Legend. The two were paired for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, where the topic turned to whether or not Beyoncé uses steroids.
The convo was sparked by how Legend admitted to using steroids in order to help heal his voice.
"Every famous singer you know has had to take some prednisone every once in a while," Legend revealed to a shocked Haddish.
The actress immediately had one person to ask about:
"Are you telling me that Beyoncé had to take them?," inquired the actress.
Legend could neither confirm nor deny that she was ever on the drug, but hey — now the idea is out there.
Of course, there would be zero shame in the star using steroids to heal her voice, but leave it to Haddish — Beyoncé's #1 fan who threatened to beat down the woman who allegedly bit her — to make sure that her interview with Legend came back to Beyoncé. (For the record, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, thinks she knows who really did the Bey biting.)
Stay tuned to see if Haddish gets another Beyoncé verse out of this ordeal.
