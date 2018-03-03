Like most people on the planet, Tiffany Haddish loves herself some Beyoncé. There's simply nothing anyone can do to lessen the Girls Trip star's admiration for the "Single Ladies" singer — and that includes Bey throwing shade at Haddish via song.
It all started when the internet heard new DJ Khaled track "Top Off," which features both Jay Z and Beyoncé. One particular part of Bey's verse is sending the internet reeling because some people are convinced that the superstar is commenting on a particular story Haddish revealed about her to the press.
The lyric in question?
"If they're tryna party with the queen, they gon' have to sign a non-disclosure."
It turns out that Haddish did, in fact, party with the queen — and spilled some tea about it. On TV One's Uncensored, the Carmichael Show alum shared a story about how the Dreamgirls star got a little protective of her hubby when faced with a flirty actress.
"I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit, and there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z," Haddish said. "She touched Jay-Z's chest, and Beyoncé came walking up like, 'BIIIIITCH.' She didn't say that, but her demeanor, her body was like, 'Get your hand off my man chest.' She started talking to the actress, and some other stuff happened, but I ain't gonna say yet."
There's no question that Beyoncé is a particularly private celebrity, so some fans were convinced that her "nondisclosure" line in "Top Off" was a direct slam at Haddish.
"There’s NO way Beyoncé ain’t talking about Tiffany Haddish. It’s clear as day. Ain’t nobody else said nothing about Beyoncé in the public or ever partying with her. Like coming for throats?," tweeted one fan.
Some people think that Bey even says "Tiffany" around the 2:50 mark. Personally? I don't hear it... but that doesn't mean that she wasn't referring to the comedian in the track.
Fortunately, Haddish is taking the high road. In a series of tweets, she reminded the internet that Bey can pretty much sing about her whenever. She's cool with it. Really.
"I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé," tweeted the actress.
She added:
"But also know this I will fight for Beyoncé. I Love that woman she is a Gift from God."
She also reminded fans that she was never intending to say anything negative about her queen with her Uncensored story.
"I said nothing negative about her. I was just saying how real she is and that if it wasn’t for her I would have beat somebody up real talk. Beyoncé is a superhero!"
Real talk: Is there anything that signals you've made it more than Beyoncé Knowles Carter keeping you in line via a verse on a DJ Khaled song? Nope. There isn't. While some people may want to turn "Top Off" into the beginning of a grand celebrity feud, Haddish knows that, given her situation, she really should just be happy to be here.
