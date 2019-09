Tiffany Haddish Once Watched Beyoncé Shoo A Woman Off Of Jay-Z With One Glance

This isn't the first time Haddish has kept fans on the edges of their seats with a celebrity story. Just last summer, Haddish went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel and dished on what it was like taking Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith on a Groupon swamp tour . The story was so riveting, that Groupon actually hired Haddish to be their spokesperson for a series of Super Bowl ads . If that's not talent, we don't know what is.