Tiffany Haddish Once Watched Beyoncé Shoo A Woman Off Of Jay-Z With One Glance

You might think that after Lemonade dropped, no one would be foolish enough to try to get between Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But, somehow, not even a bat-wielding Bey could prevent one actress from putting her hands on Hova at an after party for one of his concerts — a mistake Tiffany Haddish had the opportunity to witness in person.
In a preview for TV One's new show, Uncensored, Haddish spilled on what it was like to watch Bey scare away an unnamed actress with the power of just one glance.
"I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit, and there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z," Haddish said. "She touched Jay-Z's chest, and Beyoncé came walking up like, 'BIIIIITCH.' She didn't say that, but her demeanor, her body was like, 'Get your hand off my man chest.'"
Haddish claimed Bey then "started talking to the actress and some other stuff happened." Unfortunately, we'll all be left to wonder just what went down because the Girls Trip comedian stopped herself before giving away too many juicy details.
No surprise here, the best part of the story is just watching and listening to Haddish tell it.
This isn't the first time Haddish has kept fans on the edges of their seats with a celebrity story. Just last summer, Haddish went on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel and dished on what it was like taking Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith on a Groupon swamp tour. The story was so riveting, that Groupon actually hired Haddish to be their spokesperson for a series of Super Bowl ads. If that's not talent, we don't know what is.
