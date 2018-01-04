While Girls Trip's award show future is still uncertain, at least Tiffany Haddish got the recognition she deserves during Wednesday night's New York Film Critics Circle Awards. The breakout star, who played Dina in the comedy, held court on stage for no less than 17 minutes as she accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress, and you're going to want to watch every second of it.
Haddish is a stand-up comic at heart, so it's not surprising that much of the speech was filled with jokes and jabs as she adjusted her dress and made offhand comments, all with a drink in hand.
"The Tiffany special," she clarified, raising her glass. "It’s delicious. I had two, and I do feel like magic."
Even her more serious moments were punctuated by her signature humor.
“First, I want to thank God," she began. "Because without god my Mom and Daddy wouldn’t have put their two uglies together and made me."
It's no surprise that Haddish can keep us captivated for 17 minutes with her jokes, but it's also her more heartfelt sentiments that keep us totally captivated.
"If you say something, thank you. I don’t care if it’s positive or negative, I appreciate you. I’m glad you see me, because it’s been so many years when nobody saw me," she said, going on to reference her time growing up in foster care. "When you’re a little kid going through the system you wonder, 'Does anybody even know I’m alive?'"
And of course, she's determined that her success story will give other kids like her an equal chance at greatness.
"To be able to be this example to so many people like me, that you guys have no clue about, but they’re coming because I keep the fucking door open," she said to applause.
The speech may be long, but it's clear Haddish still has so much to say, which is just one more reason why Girls Trip deserves critical acclaim and attention this awards season. Haddish has a voice that's refreshing and needs to be heard, especially by kids who have yet to see themselves represented in pop culture. If we aren't highlighting those in the industry who bring laughter and light and inspiration to viewers, then what's the point of award shows anyways?
“I think this whole business is about how you feel, what you put out to the world, and how you make other people feel," she concluded. "When you feel good about what you’re doing, in my mind, it makes other people feel good."
Watch the full speech below!
