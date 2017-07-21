Tiffany Haddish Is Gearing Up For Her Very First Standup Special

In Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish stars alongside some serious Hollywood legends. Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall bring a hilarious story to life on screen. And if you don't know Haddish's brand of comedy yet, you should — and her new Showtime special is the perfect opportunity.
While Haddish has been in the comedy world for years, and her standup has been featured in various specials and programs, this is actually her first standup comedy special. Showtime's Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood premieres on August 18, and if this teaser is any indication, it will definitely be worth watching.
Advertisement
The teaser is less than a minute long, but it's packed with solid jokes and edgy material that indicate what to expect from the show. Haddish has jokes about Rachel Dolezal, "ratchet poses," and credit scores. Oh, and she refers to herself as "the last Black unicorn."
The special will also address Haddish's childhood in foster care, and her friendship with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, according to Shadow and Act. (Apparently, the comedian introduced the Smiths to the wonders of Groupon.)
In addition to Girls Trip, Haddish starred in Keanu and The Carmichael Show, along with plenty of other movies and shows. The comedian will also star in Tracy Morgan and Jordan Peel's upcoming TBS sitcom, The Last O.G., alongside Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer. So if she's not on your radar yet, she will be soon — and the spotlight is totally deserved.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement