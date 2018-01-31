Tiffany Haddish Can Even Make An Interview About Groupon Ads Interesting

When life gives you Groupons, be like rising comedian Tiffany Haddish and dream up your own comedy series.
As you may know by now, the Girls Trip star loves a good Groupon deal. She loves them so much, in fact, that she doesn't even really need to act in her latest gig in the company's Super Bowl commercial. And, though she loves cashing in her deals to go on hilarious swamp tours with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, perhaps her favorite part of browsing deals is daydreaming about the adventures she could take.
In a recent interview with Vulture, Haddish revealed that she pitched a show idea to Groupon in which she'd "take celebrities on Groupon excursions." Though the company told her they already had an idea in the works, Haddish said that hasn't stopped her from envisioning what the series could look like.
"We could go to local restaurants, or maybe even trips to Ireland or England. They have trips to Africa, on safaris," she said. "There's so much cool stuff on there."
Of course, she already has a list of celebrities in mind, as well.
"I would take Michael B. Jordan, I would take Trevor Noah," she said. "I would take Will Ferrell because he would be so much fun to hang out with, and he can bring his wife and kids because the Groupons are so cheap...Definitely I would take Kevin Hart somewhere with his wife so I could hear her talking crazy to him. And Dave Chappelle and his wife, because I already get along with her."
Noticing that the whole premise seemed to revolve around couples, Haddish offered up the only logical conclusion. "I guess I have to marry Trevor Noah or Michael B. Jordan. Maybe I can marry both of them! I'll go to Africa and have two husbands."
Sounds like pretty sound logic to us! Honestly, this show seems like it would be a massive hit and a fantastic opportunity for Groupon; but, even if it never comes to fruition, we'll get plenty of Haddish in the coming year.
Earlier this month, Variety reported that Haddish signed a first-look deal with HBO, meaning there's a strong possibility she could get her own series in the near future and, if we're lucky, maybe some more of her inspiring awards show speeches. At the very least, we'll get more hilarious videos like this one:
This @TiffanyHaddish Groupon commercial is ? pic.twitter.com/liMYNWJzTH— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 27, 2018
