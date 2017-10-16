The Verge reports that the trailer offers up a closer look at the world of Wakanda, the fictional country where T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is the newly crowned king after the events in Captain America: Civil War. Because it's a Marvel movie, there are connections to be made between all the films, even though the world of Black Panther is thousands of miles away from New York and D.C., the usual haunts for the Avengers crew. Of course, with Captain America and the Winter Soldier currently shacked up in Wakanda, there leaves some room for choice cameos, though the trailer doesn't offer up any clues as to how Cap and Bucky will play (or more likely, not play) into the plot. Martin Freeman's Everett Ross is back, however, and makes an appearance or two in the trailer.