Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Shares Cute Pregnancy Photos

Eniko Parrish is enjoying her first pregnancy as she soaks up the sun in Palm Beach, Florida this week. The model and wife of actor-comedian Kevin Hart took to Instagram to share how she and the bun in her oven are coming along — and it turns out, she's half-way there already.
The 32-year-old captioned a selfie of her belly and legs while laying on the beach, "Hey there 20 weeks! Wow.. time is flying, and I'm here just enjoying the ride w| our baby boy! #BarefootAndPregnant." Alongside another snap, she wrote, "S U N S out B U M P S out!"
Advertisement
This is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot at a Santa Barbara, California ceremony in August after dating for seven years. (Hart already has two kids from his first marriage, which ended in 2011 — 9-year-old Hendrix and 12-year-old Heaven.)
The husband and wife of nearly a year took to Instagram to share the exciting news on a very appropriate date last month: Mother's Day. "Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife," he captioned a gallery of photos, including a sweet selfie of the couple and an ultrasound. "We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed."
On the same day, Parrish posted the same ultrasound to her account She wrote: "First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the harts with the baby carriage! .. all on God's Timing. I am so ready for our next chapter... Overjoyed! it's been an amazing experience thus far and I can't wait for what's to come.. thank u guys for all of your well wishes. Happy Mother-to-be Day to me! P.S. It's a boy, straight chillin' already."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement