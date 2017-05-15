Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Are Expecting

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, had a Mother's Day to remember. E! News reports that the couple announced that they're expecting their very first child together.
Naturally, Hart used Instagram to share the good news, posting a trio of shots that showcase Parrish's growing bump and an ultrasound.
"Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed," he captioned the photos.
In addition to sharing the baby news, Hart skipped right to a few other salient points. In the second shot, which does away with any waiting time fans deal with to see Parrish's bump, Hart also announced that the new delivery will be a boy. No complicated gender-reveal party necessary. Check that off the list.
In the third shot, which features an ultrasound of the little guy, Hart added a sticker that reads, "Miracle in the making."
Parrish and Hart married back in 2016, having dated since 2011. During the Santa Barbara, CA, ceremony, Hart's son acted as best man. Shortly after the wedding, Hart stated that if and when Parrish was expecting a child, he'd keep the news on the down-low. "You'll probably be able to tell because she'll be showing," he explained, "but when that does happen, I won't be public about it off the bat." It looks like Hart couldn't keep the news to himself, after all. Did he have a change of, ahem, heart?
While this is the first child for Parrish and Hart, the comic does have children from a previous relationship with Torrei Hart, 9-year-old Hendrix Hart and 12-year-old Heaven Hart. Kevin often has both of his kids (and Parrish) accompany him on the red carpet, but it looks like those fun family shots are about to have a new addition.
